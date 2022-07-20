DPS provides insight on Gov. Abbott’s order to return migrants to border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s new insight into Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order that directs Texas National Guardsman and DPS Troopers to arrest illegal immigrants and take them back to the border.

Abbott put the new order into effect on July 7.

According to the governor, the order was made due to the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42 and the Remain in Mexico Program.

DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez says that they are already starting the process of returning migrants to the border.

Olivarez says when they see a group of migrants at a remote location waiting for Border Patrol, DPS picks them up and takes them to a safe location.

“There’s restrooms and we can provide water, where there’s shade, and of course we take them to the ports of entry where we have a safety inspection there and then we can call us Border Patrol, they’ll show up and take custody of them so that’s what we’re doing in terms of the bus situation.”

Southwest border encounters are at an all-time high.

So far this year, there have been more than 1.7 illegal crossings.

