Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of White Oak issues voluntary water conservation plan

By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - The City of White Oak is requesting residents follow a voluntary water conservation schedule.

A mandatory plan will follow if a needed reduction is not met.

The City of White Oak announced they are implementing a Water Conservation Action Plan for all residents starting July 20 due to current drought conditions.

Water use will be monitored daily until levels return to normal, with a goal of 5% total daily water usage reduction.

Residents are asked to limit watering of landscaped areas to between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., on specific days assigned according to address.

  • For even-numbered street addresses: Sundays & Thursdays
  • For odd-numbered street addresses: Saturdays & Wednesdays

Residents are also asked to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

These voluntary measures fall under Stage 1 (mild water shortage conditions). If the city’s goal is not met, mandatory stages 2-5 may follow, which have penalties.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
Longview police and fire are on scene, and HAZMAT will arrive shortly to investigate the package.
Longview Fire Department says suspicious package at bank was full of paper clips

Latest News

Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
500 acres burned during Possum Kingdom blaze
Zion Hill Baptist Church
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches continues renovation of historic church
Zion Hill Baptist Church
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches continues renovation of historic church
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Punishment phase of 91-year-old Tyler man’s trial reveals life of crime