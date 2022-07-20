City of White Oak issues voluntary water conservation plan

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - The City of White Oak is requesting residents follow a voluntary water conservation schedule.

A mandatory plan will follow if a needed reduction is not met.

The City of White Oak announced they are implementing a Water Conservation Action Plan for all residents starting July 20 due to current drought conditions.

Water use will be monitored daily until levels return to normal, with a goal of 5% total daily water usage reduction.

Residents are asked to limit watering of landscaped areas to between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., on specific days assigned according to address.

For even-numbered street addresses: Sundays & Thursdays

For odd-numbered street addresses: Saturdays & Wednesdays

Residents are also asked to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes.

These voluntary measures fall under Stage 1 (mild water shortage conditions). If the city’s goal is not met, mandatory stages 2-5 may follow, which have penalties.

