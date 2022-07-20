Nacogdoches City Council discusses budget options for understaffed police force

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At the Nacogdoches City Council meeting on Tuesday, money was the main topic of discussion. The public safety department introduced a plan to recruit, retain and help develop people within their departments.

The city is currently down 12 police officers and four dispatchers. A sign-on bonus was proposed that would require a $74,000 commitment to fill the current vacancies. Also, $155,000 a year was requested for retention and development purposes within the police department, while the fire department proposed $95,000 for the same purpose.

“We are going to start paying these officers that have put in their time, volunteered to do these extra duties, and had a different or higher level skillsets,” said Assistant chief of police, Scott Weems. “So we think it is time to reward them for that skillset and for their hard work that they have done just to get trained to do the extra jobs.”

The final decision will be an ongoing process, but the incentive program was agreed upon by the council in order to begin the process before the start of the next fiscal year.

