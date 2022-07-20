The Cadets stop in Marshall as part of summer tour

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall High School had the honor of hosting 10-time Drum Corps International World Champions, The Cadets, on their campus this week!

The Cadets is a competitive junior drum and bugle corps. They are making a three-day stop in the city on the way to their next competition.

The school is housing 168 members who are traveling the country after their previous stop in Memphis. MISD says they’re proud to host the team.

”This is a great opportunity for our kids to see how these top musicians and top students rehearse and perform. It’s kind of life-altering when you hear and see somebody at this level. To an athlete, it’s like if the Dallas Cowboys were to come to Marshall and practice at our facilities and see what these men would do. It’s the same thing for our kids right now that’s getting to watch The Cadets,” said Mark Windham, band director.

The stop in Marshall is all part of the group’s summer tour.

“We think of our season in two parts. We’ve got spring tour or spring training just like baseball teams do, where the kids are sequestered five weeks and all we do is practice and learn the show. Then we go on tour, and this year it was July 1 when we hit the road and we have 24 competitions that take place in different states,” said Director Ron Lambert.

The Cadets are composed of musicians and students from around the world. They rehearse for hours a day to perfect their skills.

“You get to spend every single day with the same people. You create bonds that are so unique and it’s just really special getting to be part of it,” said second-year cadet Catherine Yang.

The Cadets’ next stop will be in Denton, Texas on Thursday for a competition. Fifty Marshall students will be there to watch the show. The DCI World Championship Final will end Aug. 13 in Indianapolis.

