Barnes out at AC, Kohring named head coach

Brette Kohring
Brette Kohring(Angelina Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Angelina Lady Roadrunner Brette Kohring has been named the new softball coach at Angelina College.

Kohring will replace Josh Barnes, who left the program to pursue another coaching opportunity. Angelina went 38-16 in Barnes’ final year with the Lady Roadrunners. Barnes was hired by Angelina in 2020 and had his first season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He sat on the sidelines in 2021 with the school shutting down all athletic teams for the year.

Kohring spent two years as a starter on the Angelina College’s Softball Team 2017-2019. In 2019 she helped lead AC to the NJCAA Division 1 National Championship game. In two seasons at Angelina, she hit at .381 clip with 12 career home runs and 24 doubles. BKohring was named a NFCA Academic All-American, 1st Team Region XIV East All-Conference, 1st Team All-Region XIV, and NFCA 1st Team All Midwest Region selection. Following her two years at Angelina College, Kohring attended Texas A&M University where she completed her Bachelor’s of Arts in Communication in May 2021.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

