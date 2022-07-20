Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Citing reasons such as failing to perform required duties and failing to train employees, a group of attorneys has signed a legal petition to remove Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn from office.

Lead plaintiffs David Griffith, Matthew Patton and Brandon Winn filed the petition through counsel Joe Newsom.

“Throughout the majority of Defendant’s term of office, Defendant failed or refused to be present in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center and neglected her duties as District Clerk,” the petition states.

The petition states the district clerk’s office has continued to degenerate over the past few months, as they have not been able to process filings, prepare citations, process attorney’s fees and process invoices.

“Indeed, some of the most mundane and rudimentary tasks required are done in the most inefficient, negligent, and poorest level imaginable,” the petition states. “The District Clerk’s office is in utter disarray.”

The petition states the county is in danger of losing funding from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission because the clerk’s office is not in compliance with reporting requirements. The petition also states case files are not up to date and erroneous, which disrupts court hearings. The petition cites a file mark for “June 35, 2022″ as an example of an error.

The attorneys have requested an out-of-county judge be required to handle the case.

Eight other attorneys have signed the petition.

A clerk at the district clerk’s office said Bunn is out on medical leave until November.

According to sworn affidavits from the lawsuit, a former employee of the Upshur County district clerk alleged Bunn was hardly ever in the office. It says Bunn would come in at least once a week, but there would be periods of several days where she would not come in at all.

In the same affidavit, the former employee states when they were performing as a criminal file clerk, they received no training on what they were supposed to do or what was expected of them. In one particular incident, due to the lack of training, the former employee said an inmate that was supposed to be released from the Upshur County jail erroneously spent more than 10 days in the jail because no one from the district clerk’s office had provided the jail with the order of release from the judge. The former employee said she had asked the chief deputy what needed to be done with the order and was told they needed to file-mark the document, make a copy of it, scan to Net Data, make a copy for the attorney’s folder in the office, and place the original in file and nothing else needed to be done.

“The district clerk’s office is dysfunctional, and the district clerk is not performing her statutory requirements or her Constitutional duties as district clerk,” the affidavit read.

A separate affidavit from another former employee alleged that they were told by a employee at the district clerk’s office that the chief deputy clerk and two 18-year-old boys at one point were on the floor having a push up competition when customers walk in to utilize the services of the Upshur County district clerk. The same affidavit alleged that the chief deputy stated to them that they “were swamped” and blamed most of the mess on previous and past employees.

