Archaeological worker with Longview ties dies while surveying forest

Kaylen Eileen Gehrke
Kaylen Eileen Gehrke(Courtesy Photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, LOUISIANA (KLTV) - Louisiana authorities have released additional information regarding the death of an archaeological worker with East Texas ties.

According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, died as a result of a sudden medical event in Kisatchie National Forest in southwest Natchitoches Parish on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Gehrke is formerly of Missoula, Montana, but was currently living with her parents in Longview.

Deputies spoke with the family last week and they have agreed to release a photo of their daughter. Gehrke was a 2016 graduate of Golden High School, in Golden, Co. and after finishing high school she continued her education earning a bachelor’s degree in forensics anthropology and a minor in Spanish-English bilingual from the University of Montana.

She recently moved to Longview with her parents to advance her career with Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts.

Gehrke was on her first day of the job with two other co-workers conducting archaeological surveys in the Kisatchie National Forest. However, that afternoon, emergency responders were called out to tend to a female hiker possibly suffering from heat exhaustion or a stroke off of Forest Service Road #321 Bayou Camp Road in Kisatchie National Forest.

Responding units would learn prior to their arrival that two co-workers were performing continuous CPR on Gehrke until help arrived. Shortly after arriving on scene, EMS attempted to continue resuscitation efforts but determined the patient to be deceased. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner stated that there were no apparent signs of foul play.

She is survived by her parents, Ronald & Betsy Gehrke, and her sister, Kylie Gehrke.

A GoFundMe account has been set-up on Ghrke’s behalf here.

