17-acre Hallsville fire accidentally started by juveniles

Drone video shows 17-acre fire near Hallsville Junior High(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-acre fire that happened July 12 at the East Hallsville city limits has been ruled accidental.

According to Hallsville Fire Marshal Bert Scott, three juveniles found a lighter while in the woods and started a small fire near a fort they had built. The juveniles said they thought they put the fire out, but it flared up and burned 17 acres including part of the practice baseball field at Hallsville Junior High. No criminal charges will be filed against the juveniles since they didn’t intend to set the fire. Scott says the investigation of that fire is now closed.

Scott also said that Hallsville Fire Department put out three grass fires on Tuesday alongside several roads outside the Hallsville city limits. None of them were larger than half an acre. The causes of the fires are undetermined.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

