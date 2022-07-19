Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler zookeeper gives behind-the-scenes look at bears

By Willie Downs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday is the second day of National Zoo Keeper Week, and Hayley Bragg, the senior keeper with the mammals department, takes us behind the scenes at Caldwell Zoo.

Bragg did a training session with their two Louisiana black bears. She says she is building a relationship with the bears and helping them learn how to participate in their own voluntary medical care. She demonstrated how they get the bears to open their mouths, so they can inspect their teeth and see any possible issues.

“Not only am I playing an awesome role in their husbandry but it’s fun as well for us because growing up, this is what most of us wanted to do - we wanted to work with animals and be zoo keepers, and Sammy and I here are getting to live the dream right now,” Bragg says.

