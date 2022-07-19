Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Jaws-of-life used at Longview crash

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have closed one lane of traffic for a crash at TX-281 and Judson Rd.

One eastbound lane of TX-281 is blocked while Longview police investigate and clear the debris.

The Longview Fire Department was called and used a jaws-of-life to free a woman from her truck by prying open the door.

Police said the woman removed from the truck was also involved any another wreck at Hollybrook Dr. and Judson Rd.

Police said she ran a light at the Hollybrook Dr. and Judson Rd. intersection and ran a second light at the TX-281 intersection with Judson Rd.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

