Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole

Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WABC) - It was a wild scene in Brooklyn, N.Y. Monday after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed this van!

The incident was caught on camera.

Crews are still working to clean things up Tuesday morning.

They saw the area will be closed for at least a week while they rebuild the roadway.

There has been torrential rain and flooding in the area, but officials said there is no evidence weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano discussed how the county will begin handling mass gathering...
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to begin enforcing mass gathering permits
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw testifies before the Senate Committee...
Texas Department of Public Safety investigating how 91 of its troopers and Rangers responded to Uvalde school shooting

Latest News

Security camera caught images of a man and woman accused of robbing a jewelry store in the...
Longview police identify one of two suspects in jewelry store robbery
Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder; the only thing he's...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
VIDEO: Sesame Place character appears to purposefully ignore Black girls
With a 6-year-old child in his arms, Nick Bostic runs out of a burning home.
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home