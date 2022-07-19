Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Veteran reunited with his Navy ring 3 years after being found in Aldi’s parking lot

Wayne Barnett was located though a Facebook post
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three years after losing his Navy ring, 80-year-old Wayne Barnett was reunited with it in the parking lot where it was found.

It was all thanks to David Stuart who found the ring and created a post on Facebook asking for help finding its owner.

The ring was custom made by Barnett’s wife and he’d given up hope of ever seeing it again.

Watch the reunion in the player above.

Parvo outbreak closes Tyler animal shelter