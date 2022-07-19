Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County residents being evacuated from fire areas

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the City of Van Fire Department, some residents are being evacuated due to the approach of fires to their homes.

There are several large fires currently working in Van Zandt County, the fire department says. An evacuation center is set up at Canton intermediate for victims from the grass fires, according to the South Van Zandt Fire Department.

They are located at VZ County road 1518, Interstate 20 around the 523 mile marker, and Highway 80 near the Kaufman County Line.

Van FD says multiple departments are working the fire, which is so far at about 100+ acres. They also said traffic in the area is being affected by smoke.

Be aware of emergency traffic throughout the county as mutual aid departments arrive to assist on these fires.

