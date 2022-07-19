Tyler man gets 50-year prison sentence for gas station murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge sentence a Tyler man to 50 years in state prison for a 2019 murder at a gas station parking lot.

James Robert Smith III, 30, of Tyler, plead guilty to Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson on Friday and accepted Jackson’s sentencing.

Smith was arrested on May 12, 2019 after after he encountered 27-year-old Donovan Reese in the parking lot of a gas station as Reese was attempting to change a flat tire. Smith fired seven shots, eventually hitting and killing Donovan.

Previous reporting:

Smith County sheriff: Gas station murder suspect, victim had several past run-ins

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.