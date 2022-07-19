Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Be prepared for another warm start to the day in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Due to the dangerous heat set for East Texas, today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days. Today will be very hot and mostly dry with highs ranging from 100 to 105. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for portions of East Texas today. Please drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors. As always, keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets and ALWAYS look in the back seat of your vehicle before locking and leaving. Similar, dangerous conditions are set through Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies, muggy warm mornings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and highs easily exceeding 100 degrees. A weak cold front stalling along the Red River will bring a slight chance at a few showers and storms on Thursday and then potentially Friday, knocking highs down into the upper 90s to 101 degrees. Although, if this front fizzles out and we do not receive any scattered rain/extra cloud cover, then temperatures will likely remain unchanged. Regardless of what happens Thursday, lower 100s will be likely Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure continues to dominate the southern United States. Friends, please stay cool and hydrated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.