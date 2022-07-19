Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County man jailed after trash fire gets out of control, burns 5 acres

Sheriff Woody Wallace addresses the seriousness of burn bans
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace took to his Facebook page on Monday to let people know that the sheriff’s office will be charging people who disregard the burn ban that is in place in the county.

Wallace said that in Centralia, a man disregarded the burn ban and burned his trash on Monday. The fire got out of control and burned his property and his neighbor’s, totaling about five acres. The man was arrested and taken to jail.

The fire is smoldering after firefighters plowed around it, Wallace said.

Wallace used the crime as an opportunity to remind East Texans that fires are extremely easily spread during current conditions.

He said there is a 500-acre fire being battled in Walker County that some residents in East Texas may see in the distance, and there was a house fire in Groveton today, as well. Wallace reminded his listeners that firefighters are exhausted and need East Texans to cooperate with the burn ban.

Please remember that outdoor burning is prohibited. Here is a list of current burn bans in East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

