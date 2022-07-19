Trial underway for elderly Tyler man accused of arson

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trial proceedings got underway Tuesday morning in a Smith County courtroom for a 91-year-old man accused of arson.

Kermit Gabel is accused of setting a structure fire at 205 S. Beckham Ave. in Tyler on Nov. 6, 2020. He was arrested nearly a week later on Nov. 11 on a charge of 1st Degree Felony Arson. He was 89-years-old at the time of his arrest. Gabel pled not guilty to the arson charge in court Tuesday.

Opening statements started with prosecutors painting a picture of the night the crime happened, asking the jury to find Gabel guilty of arson.

In her opening statement, a prosecutor said officials spoke with a woman who lived near the scene of the fire. The resident told them she had previously heard glass breaking and saw an elderly man coming down the steps of the home.

The resident called police and notified them of the suspicious activity.

The woman also told investigators she also saw the man driving a truck at a slow rate of speed each day that week in front of the house. The prosecutor said Gabel could be seen sitting in the truck across the street following the interview with the resident. Surveillance video allegedly showed Gabel waking away from the scene after the fire happened.

No opening statement was delivered by the defense attorney representing Gabel.

Amanda Cook, Public Safety Administrator for the City of Tyler, was the first person called to testify on Tuesday. A recording was then played by the prosecution of a 911 call placed on the night of the fire.

Gabel is using headphones to assist him in hearing the proceedings. He’s also using a pen and notepad to communicate with his attorney during trial.

