Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Towing service and first responders battle boat fire at Lake Texoma

First responders and TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma battled a boat caught on fire at Cedar Bayou...
First responders and TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma battled a boat caught on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday.(Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Towing service TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma helped battle a boat on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.

The call for help was announced around 1 a.m.

TowBoatU.S. joined Sherwood Shores, Whitesboro, and Gordonville Fire Departments to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured.

The work of the first responders and TowBoatU.S. stopped the fire from spreading to other boats at the marina.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
Top row: Hayley Phillips, Sandra Pergeson, Syed-Arshad Hussain Bottom row: Tristyn Mills,...
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge

Latest News

After nearly two decades of renovations the historic church could be close to opening to the...
Historic Zion Baptist Hill Church renovation close to completion
Karen Bunn
Attorneys file petition to remove Upshur County district clerk from office
35 acres in this field burnt following a hay bale operation Tuesday evening.
20 agencies respond to help Gun Barrel City firefighters battle 35 acre fire
In 2019, a portion of the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site in Alto was destroyed by a tornado.
New mosaic underway at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Longview ISD School Bus
Longview ISD plans to make bus routes more efficient