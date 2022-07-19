Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Tech vet students save ducklings from storm drain

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Ducklings have been reunited with their mom after three Texas Tech veterinary students recused them from a storm drain.

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Amarillo shared the group’s kind-hearted act on Facebook, saying “they have huge hearts and are clearly in the right line of work.”

According to the post, aspiring veterinarians SaraBeth, Milad, and Savannah saw a momma mallard crossing the road with her ducklings when a car drove by and scared them. A few of the ducklings fell into the storm drain and the students sprung into action. The smallest of the group volunteered to go into the drain where she was able to safely lift the ducklings out.

The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine will welcome its class of 2026 next month.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

