Smith County Sheriff's Office warns about fraudulent calls from 'law enforcement'

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to area residents about calls they say are claiming to be from law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office is calling it a bond scam; it has been happening in the Tyler/Smith County area. They say a phone call was received by a Tyler citizen. The caller identified himself as an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; he used the name “Detective Scotch”.

The caller told the victim that a loved one had been arrested and that he needed to pay a bond in crypto currency. The caller instructed the victim on what needed to be done and how to do it. The sheriff’s office says the victim believed it was true, did what the suspect caller told him to do, and was swindled out of an undisclosed amount of money.

The sheriff’s office reiterates that at no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense, warrant, or bond. These calls are fraudulent.

If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and immediately call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.

