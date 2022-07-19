Smith County to auction surplus road and bridge equipment
From Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court approved auctioning off surplus equipment from the Road and Bridge Department.
The online auction will begin on July 28 and runs through August 11 on www.renebates.com
The Smith County Purchasing Director said the road and bridge equipment has outlived its useful life and is no longer needed.
Equipment can be viewed in person, by appointment, on August 1 and August 5, between 9 a.m. and noon. To schedule an appointment, call 903-590-4726. The equipment is located at the Road and Bridge Material Yard, at 11220 County Road 1121 in Tyler.
The following items are up for auction:
- Forklift
- Three trailers
- Two truck beds
- Truck rack
- 1984 Blazer
- 1985 Chevrolet pickup
- Five rotary mowers
- 1991 Gradall
- 2000 Badger 670
- Grip roller
- Six tractors
- Two asphalt zippers
- Tiller
- Post hole auger
- Truck tank
Smith County typically holds surplus auctions twice a year.
