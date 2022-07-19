Smith County to auction surplus road and bridge equipment

From Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court approved auctioning off surplus equipment from the Road and Bridge Department.

The online auction will begin on July 28 and runs through August 11 on www.renebates.com

The Smith County Purchasing Director said the road and bridge equipment has outlived its useful life and is no longer needed.

Equipment can be viewed in person, by appointment, on August 1 and August 5, between 9 a.m. and noon. To schedule an appointment, call 903-590-4726. The equipment is located at the Road and Bridge Material Yard, at 11220 County Road 1121 in Tyler.

The following items are up for auction:

Forklift

Three trailers

Two truck beds

Truck rack

1984 Blazer

1985 Chevrolet pickup

Five rotary mowers

1991 Gradall

2000 Badger 670

Grip roller

Six tractors

Two asphalt zippers

Tiller

Post hole auger

Truck tank

Smith County typically holds surplus auctions twice a year.

