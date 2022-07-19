SEC Media Days: SEC cities working together to promote each other

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - We’re halfway through SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia. The talk on Tuesday wasn’t all about football. The SEC host cities are working together to showcase what each town has to offer outside of Saturdays in the fall.

Gathering on the SEC Media Days stage are representatives from all SEC cities. These organizers are making sure all 14 sites are destinations beyond game days. Sporting the maroon and white are Destinations Bryan and Visit College Station.

“Of course we’re all huge fans of our colleges and universities that are in our backyard,” Abigail Noel of Destination Bryan said. we love the sports that go on. They are a huge economic impact in our local communities and we want to educate fans that there is so much going on outside sports.”

“We know people travel a lot to go to football games, baseball games and basketball games and we want them to know there is more to our community than the games,” Jeremiah Cook of Visit College Station said. “And (we want to encourage) to go out and explore the beautiful places we have to offer.”

In BCS that includes the George Bush Library and local restaurants not found anywhere else in the SEC.

“Bryan/College Station greatly increases in people during football season so those weekends are packed,” Noel said. “Hotels are full, restaurants are full and it’s fantastic especially coming out of the pandemic.”

After meeting for months, this is the group’s first public initiative.

“These communities are open 365 days a year 24/7,” Noel said. “We would love to encourage people to come back outside of the sporting seasons. It’s just important that these fans know that this communities are excited to welcome them.. and to explore the communities while they’re here for sporting events.”

“The big thing that we’re pushing is to go to other SEC towns,” Cook said. “Go visit them see what they have to offer and bring that information back to us. We’re always growing we’re always evolving.”

Those with Visit College Station add that one of the appeals that A&M has within the SEC is that they are the only Texas area team. That is until the University of Texas joins the Aggies in July of 2025 or sooner.

