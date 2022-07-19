Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Parvo outbreak closes Tyler animal shelter

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Nicholas Pet Haven shelter in Tyler has closed for two weeks due to a parvovirus outbreak.

The shelter posted on social media that 11 animals have the highly contagious virus that can be fatal.

The infected animals have been isolated and the shelter is not accepting animals and not admitting volunteers.

Parvovirus is mainly affects dogs.

The human parvovirus is different from the parvovirus seen in dogs and cats, so you can’t get the infection from a pet or vice versa, according to the Mayo Clinic.

