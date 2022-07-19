Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive benefiting Chapel Hill students begins

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The “Pack the Bus” school supply drive benefiting Chapel Hill Independent School District (CHISD) students has begun and will end on Saturday, August 6. CHISD has partnered with local organizations in order to offer the Tyler-Chapel Hill community convenient drop-off locations.

The district shared this list of locations:

At Chapel Hill High School, where the donation box is located by the front desk.

Whataburger on Hwy 64 East, where the donation box is located by the cashier.

Dairy Queen on Hwy 64 East, where the donation box is located by the cashier.

The bus will be packed with all the collected school supplies at the Back-to-School Expo on Aug. 6. The bus will be parked by the main gym entrance.

Click here to view this year’s school supply lists for all five CHISD campuses. 

The last day to donate items will be at the Back2School Expo on Saturday, August 6, in the Chapel Hill High School main gym.

