Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man accused of killing wife arrested after leaving state, police say

Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was...
Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was found dead inside a Virginia home.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in South Carolina after police say he is a suspect in his wife’s stabbing death in Virginia.

Authorities in Fairfax County said Jose Hernandez Mejia is facing a second-degree murder charge after officers found his wife’s body inside a home on July 17.

WHNS reports Mejia called a family member to tell them he stabbed his wife before leaving the state.

Deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they took Mejia into custody in Anderson County after spotting him traveling on a highway.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw testifies before the Senate Committee...
Texas Department of Public Safety investigating how 91 of its troopers and Rangers responded to Uvalde school shooting

Latest News

Blake Holland breaks down the latest in the trial of a 91-year-old man accused of arson.
Blake Holland breaks down latest in trial of 91-year-old man accused of arson
First time home buyers
High prices and wage stagnation a hardship for first-time home buyers
First time homebuyers
‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive benefiting Chapel Hill students begins
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human...
Jill Biden, Ukraine’s first lady meet again, this time at White House