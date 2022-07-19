Lufkin pros Coutee, McCoy eager to return to camp

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A good pro athlete will tell you that training starts way before training camp.

Lufkin pros Keke Coutee and Erik McCoy are ready and in shape for their upcoming NFL training camps with the Indianapolis Colts and new Orleans Saints.

In his first two years in the league, McCoy showed promise as one of the top centers in the league. He was a game 1 starter as a Rookie and hardly ever missed a snap. Year three was a challenge. McCoy missed four games with a calf injury and another due to COVID-19. This offseason McCoy has been in the metroplex working with his peers.

“I am in Dallas with my personal trainer,” McCoy said. “We have about 40-50 offensive lineman down there putting in the work. Feeling good going into year four. We pulled in a lot of key additions this offseason that will benefit the team. We have a new head coach Dennis Allen. He is a great coach.”

Coutee is coming off his first year with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in just two games and saw minimal production but past performances in Houston show he could be a key player for the team.

“I put in all the work this offseason,” Coutee said. “I know this season is going to be good. I can’t wait. I am way healthier. Healthier than I have been before.”

