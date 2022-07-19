Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit calls for reinstatement of county road engineer

A Lufkin attorney has filed paperwork in district clerk to have a recently terminated road engineer reinstalled to his position.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Robert Flournoy filed the petition as part of his lawsuit against the Angelina County Commissioners Court.

In his petition, Flournoy states a public hearing regarding Chuck Walker’s employment was not a proper public hearing, as the hearing had time constraints and commissioners refused to explain why Walker was being fired.

Flournoy states in his petition, “In my 54 years of practicing law, I have never seen another statute that disallows termination of a public employee without full disclosure from the employer to the public and an opportunity for full discourse by the public.”

Walker was fired in March. He was also indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document after he allegedly approved a false entry on an employee timesheet.

Flournoy’s original petition in the lawsuit called for the court to declare the public hearing “not adequate or proper.”

Walker has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Commissioner Terry Pitts, alleging he was fired for reporting criminal behavior by Pitts.

