Longview police identify one of two suspects in jewelry store robbery

Security camera caught images of a man and woman accused of robbing a jewelry store in the...
Security camera caught images of a man and woman accused of robbing a jewelry store in the Longview mall.(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is seeking the public’s help in discovering the whereabouts of a man and woman wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery.

Police have identified the male suspect as Moody Lester, who they say also has an outstanding warrant for robbery. Moody and an as-yet-unidentified woman are wanted as suspects in an aggravated robbery that took place on Friday, July 1 at around 1:25 p.m. at Kay Jewelers inside the Longview Mall.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers spoke to an employee who said that a male and female posed as customers by walking up to the jewelry counter and began looking at jewelry. The employee said the male then reached into his pocket, produced a can of pepper spray, and sprayed the employee. The male and female ran out of a nearby store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Moody Lester
Moody Lester(Longview Police Department)

The female suspect is described as wearing a white shirt and shorts with her hair in a bun with a decorative headband.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

