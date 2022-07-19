Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview police, fire departments at scene where suspicious package found in bank deposit box

Longview police and fire are on scene, and HAZMAT will arrive shortly to investigate the package.
Longview police and fire are on scene, and HAZMAT will arrive shortly to investigate the package.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A suspicious package or device was found in a bank deposit box on Tuesday evening.

The suspicious device was located in the Community Bank deposit box outside the bank.b The bank is located in the 2400 block of High Street.

Longview police and fire are on scene, and HAZMAT will arrive shortly to investigate the package.

Police are questioning witnesses and employees to learn more about any suspect vehicles.

Longview police and fire are on scene, and HAZMAT will arrive shortly to investigate the package.
Longview police and fire are on scene, and HAZMAT will arrive shortly to investigate the package.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments

Latest News

Signal Planned For Tyler Intersection
Signal Planned For Tyler Intersection
Spring Hill Road
Spring Hill Road on LISD Property
Arsonist Trial
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson
A photo of a fire truck.
Van Zandt County residents being evacuated from fire areas
Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Smith County jury finds 91-year-old man guilty of arson