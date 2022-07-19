Longview police, fire departments at scene where suspicious package found in bank deposit box

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A suspicious package or device was found in a bank deposit box on Tuesday evening.

The suspicious device was located in the Community Bank deposit box outside the bank.b The bank is located in the 2400 block of High Street.

Longview police and fire are on scene, and HAZMAT will arrive shortly to investigate the package.

Police are questioning witnesses and employees to learn more about any suspect vehicles.

