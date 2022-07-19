Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Nelson Creek fire in Walker County has shown promising signs of slowing down. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is now 70% contained and fire activity has decreased. The Forest Service also says that forward progression has been slowed.

1,852 acres of land are burning in a rural area 10 miles north of Huntsville near Lost Indian Camp Road and Deer Lease Road just east of FM 247.

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Matthew Ford with the Texas A&M Forest Service says due to the work that emergency crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have done Monday night and Tuesday morning, the threats to the public have lowered significantly.

“Over the night with the efforts of the crews that stay and continued constructing dozer lines and suppression efforts, the threats have been reduced. It’s still there but has greatly reduced and we’re still monitoring the situation,” says Ford.

Update: the #NelsonCreekFire in Walker County is 1,852 acres and 70% contained.



Fire activity decreased and forward progression has been slowed. Dozers are improving containment lines. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 19, 2022

You can monitor the progress of this fire on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information page on Twitter or here on this page.

Keeping track of summer (in this case June - July - August) to date in #bcstx



Here's where we stand as of June 19th⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xykCf0urnW — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.