Fire leads to evacuations in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are evacuating areas of Henderson County due to a fire that was reported as 30 acres and moving by the county on social media.

Multiple fire agencies are fighting a wildfire off FM 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

County officials have called for an evacuation of County Road 1200 from the 9800 block to the 1100 block, Private Road 5207, Private Road 5203, and have now extended the evacuation area of CR 1200 to the 9400 block.

Residents are directed to go to the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center.

Officials have opened up a second evacuation area at the Cross Roads ISD gym.

