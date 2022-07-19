Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Expect fair skies and hot temperatures right into the evening hours. It will take a while to cool off and most of East Texas will stay in the lower 80s overnight. The Excessive Heat Warning continues through tomorrow with temperatures even hotter tomorrow afternoon. Expect triple digits all across East Texas with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees at times. A breeze out of the southwest will continue to cause high fire danger through midweek as well. A very weak cold front tries to move close to East Texas on Thursday. There will be a slight chance for rain with this front, mainly for northern counties. Clouds and some isolated showers should barely knock temperatures out of the triple digits for a couple of days. However, dry and hot conditions will continue into the weekend and early next week.

