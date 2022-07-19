Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Crews still battling Nelson Creek fire south of Trinity River

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says a large wildfire is still south of the Trinity River Tuesday.
By Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says a large wildfire is still south of the Trinity River Tuesday.

The Nelson Creek fire in Walker County has burned an estimated 1,500 acres and is 35% contained as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Wallace.

At 3:40 a.m., Wallace said fire crews think they have it tamed for the night. He said there is a plow line all the way around it now and it appears to be holding.

Wallace said the forest service predicts that it could flare back up today if fire conditions worsen, which they are expected to do.

Wallace said the fire remained south of the Trinity River and there was no immediate threat to Trinity or Houston counties.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano discussed how the county will begin handling mass gathering...
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to begin enforcing mass gathering permits
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw testifies before the Senate Committee...
Texas Department of Public Safety investigating how 91 of its troopers and Rangers responded to Uvalde school shooting

Latest News

Kermit Francis Gabel
Trial underway for elderly Tyler man accused of arson
Crews still battling Nelson Creek fire south of Trinity River
Crews still battling Nelson Creek fire south of Trinity River
Shooting investigation
3 suspects arrested in Marshall shooting that injured 1
Have you ever visited the zoo and wondered what it would be like to be a zoo keeper? Today is...
Behind the Scenes: Zookeepers play important role at Caldwell Zoo