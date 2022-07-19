Crews still battling Nelson Creek fire south of Trinity River

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace says a large wildfire is still south of the Trinity River Tuesday.

The Nelson Creek fire in Walker County has burned an estimated 1,500 acres and is 35% contained as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Wallace.

At 3:40 a.m., Wallace said fire crews think they have it tamed for the night. He said there is a plow line all the way around it now and it appears to be holding.

Wallace said the forest service predicts that it could flare back up today if fire conditions worsen, which they are expected to do.

Wallace said the fire remained south of the Trinity River and there was no immediate threat to Trinity or Houston counties.

