Crews contain grass fire in northern Smith County

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire burned between three and five acres and is 100% contained.
By Lexi Vennetti and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews have contained a grass fire which started in northern Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire burned between three and five acres and is 100% contained. The fire started in a wooded area off CR 3131 between Winona and Gladewater. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

