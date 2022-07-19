Crews contain grass fire in northern Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews have contained a grass fire which started in northern Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire burned between three and five acres and is 100% contained. The fire started in a wooded area off CR 3131 between Winona and Gladewater. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

