Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the...
Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.(blueshot/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A child has died following a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The child’s father was driving the jet ski with the child as a passenger. Both were taken to the hospital, but the child died.

Officials did not provide an update on the father’s condition.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they are protecting the identity of the child until the father’s condition improves and he can be notified of his child’s death before the name is released publicly.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw testifies before the Senate Committee...
Texas Department of Public Safety investigating how 91 of its troopers and Rangers responded to Uvalde school shooting

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in...
Georgia fake electors seek to quash election probe subpoenas
Blake Holland breaks down the latest in the trial of a 91-year-old man accused of arson.
Blake Holland breaks down latest in trial of 91-year-old man accused of arson
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Doctor who provided abortion for 10-year-old signals she’ll sue Indiana AG
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest