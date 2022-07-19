Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose torches thousands of acres

Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GLEN ROSE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Somervell County are battling the Chalk Mountain Fire, which has torched more than 4,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Late Monday night, the Sovervell County Fire Department revealed the fire had moved along CR 1004, northeast to FM 205, and in some areas, has reached the Paluxy River.

“Everyone is asked to stay away from the 1004, 1005, Loco Coyote area due to visibility being very bad and the amount of emergency vehicles needed in the area,” the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon.

“No citizens are being allowed in the hot zone due to Forest Service planes with air support. Roads are still shut down in this area for safety of the citizens and crews working. Follow Code Red orders if needed,” the fire department said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

The fire department said the Somervell County EXPO Center is open for evacuees. “Prayers to each of citizens and responders battling the Chalk Mountain Fire,” officials said.

The Hico Fire Department is helping battle the wildfire. If you would like to donate, you can do so on the department’s VENMO account by searching for @hicofire.

Chalk Mountain Fire
Chalk Mountain Fire(Texas A&M Forest Service)

