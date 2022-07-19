Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.(@USNAVYBLUEANGELS)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced Monday the first female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration.

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels said hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano discussed how the county will begin handling mass gathering...
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to begin enforcing mass gathering permits
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw testifies before the Senate Committee...
Texas Department of Public Safety investigating how 91 of its troopers and Rangers responded to Uvalde school shooting

Latest News

Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran
Hawaii's huge swell had a big impact. (Source: KGMB/KHNL/K.E.N_N.Y.B, ISSA_8.0.8/LEIAHII/TANYA...
Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour