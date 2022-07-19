Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amarillo Zoo closes early due to record high temperatures in the Panhandle

Record heat temperatures forced the Amarillo Zoo to close early, but normal hours begin tomorrow with a special discount.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite record heat forcing the Amarillo Zoo to close at noon today, there is good news for those hoping to attend the zoo.

Visitor Service Specialist for the zoo Dylan Long says not only will the zoo be running at normal hours tomorrow, but also visitors will get a 50 percent discount if they dress as a zookeeper or an animal.

Long said the zoo has been using ice, running water and indoor shelter to keep the animals safe from the heat.

“It’s always best to come out during the morning when it’s nice and cooler, our animals are more active than it is in the afternoon where it’s really, really hot,” Long said.

Intense heat can be life-threatening for animals - and people. He also said the one reason they closed early today was to protect staff and the public as well as the animals.

Intense heat killed thousands of cattle in Kansas in June, which tied the hottest June on record according to NASA.

Climate change has been linked to rising temperatures, and according to the EPA, “extreme heat events are expected to become more common, more severe, and longer-lasting as our climate changes.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Rocky Milton
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge
John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’

Latest News

John Hobbs
Tyler man accused of pocketing over $300K in investments
James Robert Smith III
Tyler man gets 50-year prison sentence for gas station murder
East Texas social worker: when budgeting because of inflation, do not put therapy to the back...
East Texas social worker says not to leave therapy costs out of budget during inflation
Lufkin attorney’s lawsuit calls for reinstatement of county road engineer
Parvo outbreak closes Tyler animal shelter