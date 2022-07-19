Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
8 arrested, $50K seized in Mabank illegal gaming busts

A joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank police has led to eight arrests in connection to illegal gaming, according to the
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank police has led to eight arrests in connection to illegal gaming, according to the sheriff.

Hayley Phillips, 17, of Gun Barrel City, Sandra Darlene Pergeson, 49, of Gun Barrel City, Syed-Arshad Hussain, 50, of Lewisville, Tristyn Lynne Mills, 24, of Kemp, Muhammad Adnan, 33, of Forney, and Kassondra Shenae Jonas, 32, of Kemp, are each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of gambling device, gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place. Two others were arrested in the raid on drug charges. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said a warrant has been filed on one more person.

Hillhouse said $50,000 was seized from multiple locations in the Mabank area, along with two cars, methamphetamine and a gun.

Three search warrants were executed on July 17. Hillhouse said investigators had been working the case over a matter of months.

