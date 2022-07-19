3 suspects arrested in Marshall shooting that injured 1

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is seeking additional information pertaining to a weekend shooting at a house party. Three arrests have already been made.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street in response to a call regarding gunshots in the area. It was found that multiple shots had been fired at people gathered for a party at a house, resulting in one person being injured by the shooting and transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. Investigators found that multiple vehicles in the area and an abandoned house had been struck by the gunfire. There was no information or indication from witnesses as to who had done the shooting.

Upon questioning the victim at the hospital, investigators learned he had been walking to his car when he was shot. Then, later that morning at 4:30 a.m., officers were again called to Bledsoe Street in reference to a car accident. After initially finding no one inside the vehicle, officers eventually located the driver and learned he had been checking in on his mother in the aftermath of the earlier incident. The driver said that when unknown subjects began shooting at him, he fled the area.

Investigators say they have arrested one adult male and two juveniles in connection with the incident but are still seeking additional information. Anyone with information about those responsible is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.