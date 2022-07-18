WebXtra: Longview crews working to repair water line break

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 12-inch water line break in Longview was reported by the Longview Fire Department.

The fire department from Station 5 was responding to a call, so the water and called police who have shut down access to the area.

A section of Pine Tree Rd. at E. Aztec Alley has been closed near US-80 while crews work to repair the line.

