WebXtra: FCA flag football league launching in Nacogdoches
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Piney Woods East chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is starting up a flag football league this fall.
The league games will be in Nacogdoches but anyone can sign their kids up. The league will be for children 4 years old to 12 years old.
Registration is $90 per child. Coaches are also needed.
