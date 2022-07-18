Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: FCA flag football league launching in Nacogdoches

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Piney Woods East chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is starting up a flag football league this fall.

The league games will be in Nacogdoches but anyone can sign their kids up. The league will be for children 4 years old to 12 years old.

Registration is $90 per child. Coaches are also needed.

