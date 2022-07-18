Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler pastor indicted on money laundering charge, new theft charge

Jerome Rocky Milton
Jerome Rocky Milton(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor already facing felony charges in connection to theft of an elderly couple has been indicted on new charges.

Jerome Rocky Milton, 66, of Tyler has now been indicted on two counts of theft and one count of money laundering.

Milton’s latest indictment alleges crime conducted back in February of 2017. The money laundering indictment states transferred the proceeds of theft, credit card abuse and forgery between bank accounts.

The theft charge also lists a February 2017 offense date.

Milton’s original arrest in 2021 allegedly involves Milton gaining power of attorney over a man and continuously using the man’s money on Milton’s own behalf.

