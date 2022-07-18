Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Triple digit heat and the July fry return this week

Weather Where You Live
Heat advisories and triple digit heat are back in play as the July fry returns to east Texas this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With the heat building back across east Texas, we have Heat Advisories in place for much of our east Texas coverage area as we begin a new week.  This means that in addition to temperatures topping at the century mark, we will see heat index values top out between 105-110 during the peak heating of the day.

Furthermore, we have Excessive Heat Warnings in place for the far western parts of east Texas, including Kaufman, Van Zandt, Hunt, and several other counties riding just north and east along the Interstate 30 corridor.  It is in these locales where daytime highs will be in the 102-105 range with their heat indices peaking around 112 or thereabouts.

A weak frontal boundary stalling in northeast Texas may be enough to provide areas north of Interstate 20 with a sprinkle or light shower early Monday morning.

It is nothing worth getting excited about, but those clouds and whatever can fall from the sky could delay the onset of the heat for tomorrow.  Unfortunately, most of us will just bake in the hot, July sunshine as this frontal boundary stalls out just to our north.

We are expecting highs to be in triple digit territory all week long as the infamous heat dome continues to flex its muscle and impose its grip on the state of Texas.  This will lead to sinking air and very little, if any, chances to see cooling showers this week.  When you combine the sinking air with lots of sunshine and a very dry ground, it will just make it that much easier for the atmosphere to heat up each and every day this week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE and KLTV First Alert weather mobile applications.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

