People evacuate as two wildfires blaze through Possum Kingdom

Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People are evacuating Possum Kingdom State Park as two wildfires burn on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake.

The fires are located near the area of FM 1148 and Hawkins Road, according to reports from the Possum Kingdom Lake Reporter, but seem to be growing.

“It’s a one way in and a one way out,” Chad Jordan from the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Many are boarding boats to escape the blaze, according to the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office. People are no longer able to safely evacuate by road.

The Possum Kingdom area is also experiencing power outages, according to Tony Ramirez with the Eliasville Volunteer Firefighter Department. Over 200 people are currently without power in the Possum Kingdom area, according to the storm center for Oncor.

Many authorities are responding to the fire, including the Possum Kingdom West and East fire departments and first responders from Mineral Wells, Stevens County and Young County.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We will continue to update this story.

