Northern East Texas counties under heat advisory Tuesday, Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Days are now in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly for far northern counties of East Texas.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of East Texas through Tuesday evening. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for counties north of I-20 through Tuesday evening. This means that temperatures will reach the triple digits and heat index values, or “feels like” temperatures will exceed 110 degrees in a few areas within the excessive heat warning.

(KLTV)

Try to stay indoors if possible. Stay hydrated.

Both the heat advisory and the excessive heat warning are expected to be reissued for Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.