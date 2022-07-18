Monday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine and very hot

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our Monday is starting off quite warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a few showers developing across the area. Temperatures will climb rapidly once the sun rises, placing highs anywhere from 100 to 104 degrees. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for portions of East Texas. Please drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors. As always, keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets and ALWAYS look in the back seat of your vehicle before locking and leaving. Similar, dangerous conditions are set through Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies, muggy warm mornings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and highs easily exceeding 100 degrees. An upper-level disturbance will bring a slight chance at rain on Thursday, knocking highs “down” into the upper 90s to 100 degrees. Although, if this disturbance fizzles out and we do not receive any scattered rain/extra cloud cover, then temperatures will likely remain unchanged. Regardless of what happens Thursday, more lower 100s will be likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure continues to dominate the southern United States. Friends, please stay cool and hydrated! Summer is officially more than halfway over.

