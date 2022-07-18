Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated showers possible this afternoon. Hot conditions for most.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Spotty showers continue to develop across our northern zones this midday, moderating temperatures for some, but not all. Rain will likely dissipate later this afternoon and the weather will remain hot and dry over the next couple of days. Temperatures today will range anywhere from the upper 90s to lower 100s, with a few hot spots potentially hitting upwards of 104 degrees. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for portions of East Texas. Please drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors. As always, keep a close eye on children and outdoor pets and ALWAYS look in the back seat of your vehicle before locking and leaving. Similar, dangerous conditions are set through Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies, muggy warm mornings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and highs easily exceeding 100 degrees. An upper-level disturbance will bring a slight chance at rain on Thursday, knocking highs “down” into the upper 90s to 100 degrees. Although, if this disturbance fizzles out and we do not receive any scattered rain/extra cloud cover, then temperatures will likely remain unchanged. Regardless of what happens Thursday, more lower 100s will be likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure continues to dominate the southern United States. Friends, please stay cool and hydrated! Summer is officially more than halfway over.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulances responding to wreck on I-20
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulances respond to wreck on I-20
Boater injured at Cedar Creek Lake
Crews responding to over 125-acre Trinity County fire
Crews responding to over 125-acre Trinity County fire
Tedrick Dyrone Perry, Jr., Kennedy Zuron Watkins, Avory Marquis Coleman
3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Weather at Your Fingertips
Triple digit heat and the July fry return this week