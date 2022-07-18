Lufkin ditching purple to honor Dunbar at rivalry game with Nacogdoches

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers will ditch their home purple jerseys and wear black jerseys to honor to the old Dunbar high school football teams when they take on their rivals from Nacogdoches.

Dunbar High School was the home to black students prior to integration in 1971. The Tigers won three state championships under coach Elmer G. Redd in 1964, 1965 and 1967. Two of the most famous players to come out of Dunbar are NFL Hall of Famer Ken Houston and Super Bowl Champion Joe Williams.

Dunbar Alumni Association president Johnnie Ross said all Dunbar football teams will be honored at the Panther’s home game against Nacogdoches on September 2. In addition the Panthers will wear replica’s of Dunbar’s black home uniforms. The uniforms were provided by an anonymous donor.

“We are so excited to be able to represent the many grandparents, aunts and uncles of our students that wore the Dunbar colors. Tradition runs deep from Dunbar, and our athletes are very proud to honor those who laid part of the foundation that makes us who we are today,” said coach Todd Quick, athletic director.

Before the game, the teams from Dunbar will have a special reception in the Panther Activity Center and will be seated in the north end zone of the stadium during the game.

