‘Jacks favored to win WAC, Preseason honors for Gipson, Campos

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are favored to win the Western Athletic Conference title in 2022.

The league announced the preseason poll on Monday with SFA picked first, followed by Abilene Christian, Tarleton State, Southern Utah and Utah Tech. Sam Houston will play a WAC schedule, but the program will not be eligible for a conference title or FCS playoff spot due to the Bearkats already being in transition to the FBS level next season.

SFA finished second in the WAC last year, behind Sam Houston, and qualified for the FCS playoffs with an at-large bid. The ‘Jacks are ranked No.10 in the Athlon preseason poll and No.11 in the HERO sports preseason poll. Wide receiver Xavier Gipson was named the WAC preseason offensive player of the year and kicker Chris Campos was named the WAC preseason special teams player of the year.

